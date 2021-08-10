Q2 2021 Avepoint Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the AvePoint Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Erica Mannion at Sapphire Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Erica L. Mannion - Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC - President



Thank you, and good afternoon. With me today from AvePoint are: TJ Jiang, Chief Executive Officer; and Sophia Wu, Chief Financial Officer (sic) [Chief Accounting Officer].



TJ will begin with a brief review of the business results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Sophia will then review the financial results for the second quarter, followed by the company's outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2021. We will then open the call for questions.



Please note that this call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statements contained in our press release for a more complete descr