Sep 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Fatima Aslam Boolani - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Co-Head of Software Research



Good morning and good afternoon for all of those tuning in today. I'm Fatima Boolani. I run the U.S. software equity research effort here at Citi, and I am thrilled to be kicking off our set of sessions on day 1 of the Citi Global Tech Conference with the management team of AvePoint. And with me, I have CEO and Founder, TJ Jiang; as well as CFO, Jim Caci. Gentlemen, thank you for joining me today.



Tianyi Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director



Good morning, Fatima.



James Caci - AvePoint, Inc. - CFO



Good morning.



Fatima Aslam Boolani - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Co-Head of Software Research



Excellent. Well, I appreciate everybody's patience as we iron out some of the technical kinks we had this morning. But without further ado, I want to turn the floor over to you, TJ, to work through some prepared remarks, and then we can dive right into some dynamic Q&A. So