Q3 2021 AvePoint Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the AvePoint Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Erica Mannion at Sapphire Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Erica L. Mannion - Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC - President



Thank you, and good morning. With me today from AvePoint are: TJ Jiang, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Caci, Chief Financial Officer. TJ will begin with a brief review of the business results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Jim will then review the financial results for the third quarter followed by the company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. We will then open the call for questions.



Please note that this call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statements contained in our press release for a more complete description. All material in the webcast is the sole p