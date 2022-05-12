Q1 2022 AvePoint Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to AvePoint's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Marc Griffin, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Marc P. Griffin - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to AvePoint's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. With me on the call this afternoon is Dr. TJ Jiang, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Caci, Chief Financial Officer. TJ will begin with a brief review of the business results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Jim will then review the financial results for the first quarter, followed by the company's outlook for the second quarter and full year 2022, then we will open up the call for questions.



Please note that this call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to dif