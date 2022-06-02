Jun 02, 2022 / 01:05PM GMT

James Derrick Wood - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD of TMT - Software & Senior Software Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Derrick Wood, senior analyst covering software at Cowen. And today, we've got TJ, I'm going to mess up your last name, Jiang.



Tianyi Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Jiang.



James Derrick Wood - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD of TMT - Software & Senior Software Analyst



TJ Jiang, CEO of AvePoint. Thanks for joining.



Tianyi Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Yes. Good morning, Derrick. Good to be here.



James Derrick Wood - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD of TMT - Software & Senior Software Analyst



Good to see you. So let's start off with people that aren't familiar with AvePoint, give an overview of the company.



Tianyi Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

