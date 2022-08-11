Q2 2022 AvePoint Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the AvePoint, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Marc Griffin. Please go ahead.



Marc P. Griffin - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to AvePoint's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.



Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. With me on the call this afternoon is the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. TJ Jiang; and Jim Caci, Chief Financial Officer. TJ will begin with a brief review of the business results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Jim will then review the financial results for the second quarter, followed by the company's outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2022. We will then open up the call for questions.



Please note that this call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's c