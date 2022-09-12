Sep 12, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Well, TJ, thanks very much for joining us at the conference. Excited to have you here and looking forward to frugal discussion today. For everyone in the room. I'm [Jack Antony] from Goldman Sachs. I've got a couple of questions. I'll sort of moderate a bit of a fireside chat style discussion with TJ today, but feel free to jump in at any stage with any questions you might have. And hopefully, for those who can hear us on the webcast, we'll repeat the question to make sure that you're feeling participation in discussion. TJ, maybe starting off with maybe a little bit of a softball at you to kick things off and get going. We're in a big conference today, with 10 days all the time. You hear about digital transformation and acceleration of cloud transition. It's an important topic, I think that from a macro perspective, what are you seeing inside your own customer base on those 2 fronts?



Tianyi Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Yes. We think the digital transformation momentum is still growing. We are not even halfway there yet. S