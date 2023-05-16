May 16, 2023 / 03:45PM GMT

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Great. My name is Alex Henderson. I'm the Security Analyst at Needham. Happy to have AvePoint here. We've got a couple of guys from management and the IR here.



And with that, maybe you guys -- just give us a quick introduction of who you are and what you do.



TJ Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - CEO



Yeah. Hello, I'm TJ, CEO and Co-Founder of AvePoint.



Jim Caci - AvePoint, Inc. - CFO



I'm Jim Caci, the CFO of the company.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC - AnalystAnd you've been at AvePoint now for -- can you give us a little history, your backgrounds?- AvePoint, Inc. - CEOYeah. So I co-founded AvePoint with, who the Chairman of the company now, Kai, back in 2001. So this is a company that's been around for 22 years. We are in the space of business data management and governance. We are now the largest SaaS, B2B, data management