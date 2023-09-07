AvePoint Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thanks. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to day 2 of the Citi Tech Conference. I'm Joel Omino and I'm a research associate on the software team, and I support Fatima Boolani in covering AvePoint. And this morning, we're very happy to have with us AvePoint CEO, TJ Jiang. Welcome. And we're also happy to have with us AvePoint CFO, Jim Caci.



So thanks for joining us and also thanks for those listening in on the webcast. So I think a good place to start is just giving us an introduction on AvePoint and an overview because this is a recent IPO, and there's perhaps a lot of people who are looking to just get to know the name on a first-name basis. So could you talk about your evolution as a data management vendor within the Microsoft ecosystem?- AvePoint, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & DirectorYes. Thanks, Joel. Yes, we are today the largest SaaS data management and governance player in the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. We have been in this ecosystem for 22 years. We're the