AVROBIO Inc Virtual R&D Day Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Geoff MacKay - AVROBIO, Inc. - Co- Founder, President, CEO & Director



Hello, my name is Geoff MacKay, President and CEO of AVROBIO, and I'd like to welcome you to our first R&D Day. I'm nostalgic today as this important event coincides to the day with our 5-year birthday as a company.



Remembering back to 2015, we were so impressed with some of the early lentiviral data, really breakthrough data in diseases such as ALD and MLD. And we decided to form AVRO. Our founding hypothesis as a company was that many more severe genetic diseases with meaningful patient populations could benefit from this incredible approach. So we set out on this journey. And today, we have an impressive set of achievements to share with you. 5 years in, we're no longer an early-stage company. We focus on getting out of the clinic instead of getting into the clinic. And we execute on registration-caliber trials to bring our medicines rapidly to launch.



