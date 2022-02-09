AVROBIO Inc Cystinosis Update Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Geoff MacKay - AVROBIO, Inc. - Co- Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you for tuning into our AVROBIO investor update on our investigational gene therapy program in cystinosis. We'll review new data being presented later today by our collaborator, Professor Stephanie Cherqui and her team at UCSD at this week's world symposium in San Diego. The press release announcing these updates can be found on the investor relations section of our website.



Before we begin, I'll review our safe harbor statement. Today's discussion contains statements that are forward looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements based on our current plans, expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of risks an