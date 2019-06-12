Biolife Solutions Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael P. Rice - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which, this year, will be completely conducted via a live webcast.



At this time, I would like to turn the meeting over to Roderick de Greef, our Chief Financial Officer, who will be serving as Chairman of the meeting. Rod?



Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. At this time, I would like to call the meeting to order.



I'd like to begin by introducing the current members of the company's Board of Directors that are on the call. Joining us today are Raymond Cohen, Chairman of the Board; Andy Hinson, Director; and Mike Rice, who is also our CEO and President.



An agenda that outlines the order of business for the meeting has been available on live webcast and can be viewed on the right side of your screen. The matters on which the stockholders at the meeting are voting are: One, the election of 5 directors of the company's Board o