Q3 2019 Biolife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q3 2019 BioLife Solutions, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Roderick de Greef, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.
Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO, COO & Secretary
Thank you, JP. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the BioLife Solutions conference call to review the operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release which summarizes our financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2019. We also issued a press release this afternoon announcing our asset purchase of Custom Biogenic Systems or CBS.
As a reminder, during this call, we will make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
