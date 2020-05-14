Q1 2020 Biolife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's First Quarter 2020 BioLife Solutions, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Roderick de Greef, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO, COO & Secretary



Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the BioLife Solutions conference call to review the operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release, which summarizes our financial results for the 3 months ended March 31.



As a reminder, during this call, we may make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a detailed discussion