Q4 2022 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Troy Wichterman - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call is Mike Rice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our preliminary unaudited financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, which is available at biolifesolutions.com. As a reminder, during this call, we will make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that affect the company's business and that qualify