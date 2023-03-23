BioLife Solutions Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for BioLife Solutions Analyst Day event. Thank you for the audience in person and for joining us on the webcast.



I'd like to remind everyone that management will be making forward-looking statements today. So we urge you to read the safe harbor statement.



I'd like to introduce Mike Rice, CEO of BioLife Solutions. Mike?



Michael P. Rice - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Jodi. Good afternoon, everyone. I want to thank all of you who traveled today to be with us and also to all of our webcast participants.



I should mention that a small army worked very hard to put this event together. So I'd like to thank these folks. First, our storage services team for hosting us and getting this wonderful facility ready for today. Next, our marketing and IT teams for the slides and all the technology needed to pull this off. Next, our Investor Relations firm, LHA, for their support and logistics. And lastly, the members of our leadership team and Board o