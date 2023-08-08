Q2 2023 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BioLife Solutions Second Quarter 2023 Shareholders and Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Troy Wichterman, Chief Financial Officer of BioLife Solutions.



Troy Wichterman - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Savi. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call is Mike Rice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter of 2023, which is available at biolifesolutions.com.



As a reminder, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that can be found in our SEC filings. These statements speak only as of the date given, and we undertake no obligation to update them. During this call, we will speak to non-GAAP or adjusted results. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP or adjusted financial metrics are included in