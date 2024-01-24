Q4 2023 Blue Foundry Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

James Nesci Blue Foundry Bancorp-President and CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and happy new year to everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Pecoraro, who will share the company's financial results in greater detail after my opening remarks.



2023 was a challenging year, especially for financial institutions. We navigated bank failures, a slowing economy, and the impact of rate hikes at historic speed. When we entered the year, economists predicted a mild recession, but 2023 showcased economic resilience despite higher interest rates. Higher rates caused a flight of deposits out of depository institutions across the United States. Our markets were not excluded