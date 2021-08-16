Q3 2021 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Mr. Mark Downey, CFO of Bridgeline Digital. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Gerard Downey - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Mark Downey, and I am the Chief Financial Officer for Bridgeline Digital. I am pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2021 third quarter conference call. On the call this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital President and CEO, who will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I'll then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1