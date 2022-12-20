Q4 2022 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 20, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference to your host, Mr. Tom Windhausen, CFO. Sir, you may begin.



Thomas R. Windhausen - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you very much. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Thomas Windhausen, and I am Bridgeline's Chief Financial Officer. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2022 fourth quarter conference call. On the call this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline's President and CEO, who will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline, they are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Ac