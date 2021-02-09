Feb 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
Now I'll turn the conference over to Mark Furlong. Please go ahead, sir.
Mark Furlong - Blackbaud, Inc. - Director of IR
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call.
Joining me on the call today are Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's President and CEO; and Tony Boor, Blackbaud's Executive Vice President and CFO. Mike and Tony will make prepared comments, and then we will open up the line for your questions.
Please note that our comments today contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings for more information on those risks.
We believe that a combination of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures are more representative of how we internally measure our business. Unless otherwise specified, we will
Q4 2020 Blackbaud Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...