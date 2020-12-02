Dec 02, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

John Stephenson Glass - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



This is John Glass from Morgan Stanley. I'm the restaurant analyst here. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to our day 2 of our global consumer conference, the virtual edition in 2020.



Before getting into our next fireside chat with Bloomin' Brands, just a couple of housekeeping items.



First, (Operator Instructions)



And secondly, just from a disclosure standpoint, from my perspective, for important disclosures, please see our website, morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, or if you have any questions, you may refer those to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Well, with that out of the way, it's my pleasure to welcome Bloomin' Brands, a leader in the casual dining industry and owner of the Outback brand as well as Carrabba's, Bonefish Fleming's, both here and abroad.



And with us from Bloomin' Brands, we have Dave Deno, the company's CEO; Chris Meyer is the CFO; and Mark Graff, who heads up Investor Relations. So gentlemen, thank you so much for your time this morning, and welcome.



