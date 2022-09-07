Sep 07, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. I think we'll get started here. Thank you to everyone for coming to our conference today. Next up, we have Blink Charging, which offers an EV charging network, charging equipment, and charging services. Here to talk about the company is Michael D. Farkas, Founder, and CEO.



Michael D. Farkas - Blink Charging Co. - Founder, Chairman of the Board & CEO



Hello, everybody. Thank you for coming. I'm going to talk about Blink Charging. We are now this month starting our 14th year in the business. In the EV charging business, you would consider us at dinosaur. Here's our safe harbor statement. This is some of the information about Blink. We design, manufacture, own and operate EV charging infrastructure. We were founded in 2009. We have about 51,000 charging stations that we've deployed. We've got about 420,000 members, EV charging members. We have about 540 employees. We're fully vertically integrated. We're one of the only fully vertically integrated EV charging infrastructure companies. What does that mean? It means we design the charging s