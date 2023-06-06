Jun 06, 2023 / 01:10PM GMT
Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen - Analyst
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us at TD Cowen Sustainability Week. We have a great lineup of companies across a number of sectors. So I hope you enjoy the event.
My name is Gabe Daoud and I am TD Cowen's charging, battery, and energy analyst. I'll be hosting a number of companies within the battery and charging sector as part of our mobility and autonomous track.
And this morning, to kick things off, we're delighted to host going to Blink Charging's President and newly appointed CEO, Brendan Jones, for a fireside chat. Blink, as I'm sure you're all aware, is an integrated EV charging provider that will sell hardware and software solutions while also hoping to own some of the stalls. So, Brendan, thank you. So much for joining us this morning.
Brendan Jones - Blink Charging Co. - President & CEO
Absolutely. It's great to be here, Gabe.
Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen - Analyst
Brendan, I think a lot of folks on the line are probably familiar with you but what
Blink Charging Co at TD Cowen Sustainability Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 06, 2023 / 01:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...