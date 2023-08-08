Q2 2023 Blink Charging Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Blink Charging Company's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) And please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Vitalie Stelea, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Vitalie Stelea - Blink Charging Co. - VP of IR



Thank you, Ali. Welcome to Blink's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Today on the call, we have Brendan Jones, President and CEO; and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer. The discussion today will include non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You may find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content on Blink's Investor Relations website. Today's discussions may also include forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may be different from those stated. The most significant factors could cause actual results to differ are included on Page 2 of the second quarter 2023 earnings deck. Unl