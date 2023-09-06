Sep 06, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT
Stanley Solomon -
Good afternoon. I'm Stan Solomon. I'm the Barclays energy desk analyst, and I'm very pleased to be introducing Blink's CEO, Brendan Jones.
Brendan S. Jones - Blink Charging Co. - CEO, President & Director
Well, good afternoon, everyone. I sort of fell apart here on my mic. I'm going to put that in the pocket there, and hopefully it doesn't fall out again. So thanks, everyone, for having us. We're going to jump right into the presentation so that we have enough time for Q&A. And I'll skip by the safe harbor statement. I anticipate everybody knows what that is as we move in.
So a little bit about Blink. What Blink is, is a full-service EV infrastructure company. And we operate in the United States; then globally, in Europe; some aspects in Southeast Asia; as well as Latin America. And our model is that we're fully vertically integrated. We do our own design to manufacturing. We develop our own network services. And then we provide charging solutions via sales and via an owner-operator model. And this makes us one of the most unique compan
Blink Charging Co at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Transcript
