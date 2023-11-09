Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Blink Charging Co., third-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Vitalie Stelea, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Vitalie Stelea - Blink Charging Co. - VP, IR
Thank you, Kelly. Welcome to Blink's third-quarter 2023 earnings call. On the line today, we have Brendan Jones, President and CEO; and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer.
The discussions today will include non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable US GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You may find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content on Blink's Investor Relations website.
Today's discussion may also include forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may be different from those stated, and the most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ are included on page 2 of the third-quarter 2023 earnings deck.
Q3 2023 Blink Charging Co Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...