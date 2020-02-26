Feb 26, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Mani Foroohar - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Genetic Medicines & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Mani Foroohar, Managing Director and Senior Analyst here at SVB Leerink, with genetic medicines. And I have the good fortune to be hosting Dave Davidson; and Chip Baird, CMO and CFO, respectively, of our top pick, bluebird bio. Chip, how do you feel? Are you thinking about diving into the slides? Or you want to go straight into questions? How do you want to handle it?



William D. Baird - bluebird bio, Inc. - CFO



Yes. I have a couple of slides, maybe just to introduce bluebird and what's coming up this year and then we can get into the Q&A, how's that sound?



Mani Foroohar - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Genetic Medicines & Senior Research Analyst



Fire away.



William D. Baird - bluebird bio, Inc. - CFO



Awesome. Well, thank you, Mani, and thanks to everyone at SVB Leerink for having us here. We're pleased to be a part of thi