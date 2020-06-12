bluebird bio Inc EHA Data Review - Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Ingrid Goldberg - bluebird bio, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining this morning's call to discuss clinical data presented at the recent ASCO and EHA meetings. The format for today's call will be brief opening remarks from Nick, and then Joanne will introduce the ide-cel data from ASCO, which will be presented by Anna Truppel-Hartmann, our VP of Late-Stage Oncology Clinical Development. Dave will then walk through the clinical data on beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease from EHA. And for the Q&A portion, Chip and Philip will also be on the call.



