Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Mani Foroohar - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Genetic Medicines & Senior Research Analyst
Good day, and welcome to our meeting session, of our company presentation with fireside chats, this year's Global Healthcare conference. I am Mani Foroohar, Senior Analyst in Genetic Medicines team. And I'm very fortunate to host Nick Leschly, Chip Baird and Philip Gregory from bluebird bio. How is everybody doing this morning or midday, I suppose?
Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Great.
William D. Baird - bluebird bio, Inc. - CFO & Interim Principal Accounting Officer
Good.
Mani Foroohar - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Genetic Medicines & Senior Research Analyst
Nick, do you want to start off with -- I know you guys have some comments you want to make on sort of recent events. Do you want to start off there before we dive into questions?
Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO
bluebird bio Inc at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...