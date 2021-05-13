May 13, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Annual Bank of America Health Care Conference being conducted virtually, although we were wishing we were in Las Vegas. Hopefully, this is the last of a go-round of virtual conferences. I'm pleased to be introducing our next company presenter, bluebird bio. By the way, I'm one of the biotech analysts at BofA, I should have mentioned that. But joining us from bluebird, we've got Nick Leschly, CEO; Chip Baird, CFO; Philip Gregory, Chief Scientific Officer; and Andrew Obenshain, President of Severe Genetic Diseases. So thank you, gentlemen, for joining us.
I think maybe a good place to start. Bluebird is one of the leaders really in developing a gene therapy for sickle cell and beta thalassemia and one of the leaders in the BCMA CAR T space. A lot of the focus right now will probably be on resolution of the clinical hold pertaining to LentiGlobin.
So maybe, Nick, if you just want to start off kind of high level before. I don't want to jump right into micro level
bluebird bio Inc at Bank of America Global Research Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
