bluebird bio Inc Launch Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZYNTEGLO launch call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Courtney O'Leary, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Courtney O'Leary - bluebird bio, Inc. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's presentation. I am Courtney O'Leary with Investor Relations at bluebird bio. Before I begin, let me review our safe harbor statement.



Today's discussion contains statements that are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including financial projections in addition to statements of the company's plans, expectations or intentions regarding our commercialization plans following the FDA approval of ZYNTEGLO. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve a number of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projecte