Sep 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the SKYSONA launch call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Courtney O'Leary, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Courtney O'Leary - bluebird bio, Inc. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's presentation. My name is Courtney O'Leary, Senior Manager of Investor Relations at bluebird bio. Before I begin, let me review our safe harbor statement. Today's discussion contains statements that are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of the company's plans, expectations and intentions regarding our commercialization plans following the FDA approval of SKYSONA. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve a number of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results.



A description of these risks is contained in our filings with the SEC,