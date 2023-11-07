Q3 2023 bluebird bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the bluebird bio Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Courtney O'Leary. Ma'am, please begin.



Courtney O'Leary - bluebird bio, Inc. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter results call today. My name is Courtney O'Leary, Director of Investor Relations at bluebird bio.



Before we begin, let me review our Safe harbor statement. Today's discussion contains statements that are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expectations regarding our future financial results, and financial position in addition to statements of the company's plans, expectations or intentions regarding regulatory progress, commercialization plans, and business operations. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve a numbe