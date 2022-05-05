Q1 2022 Backblaze Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Today, Backblaze will discuss their financial results that were distributed earlier this afternoon. Statements on this call include forward-looking statements that include our future financial results, use of our IPO proceeds, results from new product and partner announcements, our ability to compete effectively, acquire new customers and retain and expand our business with existing customers, hire and retain key personnel and effectively manage our growth.