Aug 23, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Backblaze's conference call to discuss updated 2023 guidance. On the call with me today are Gleb Budman, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board; and Frank Patchel, Chief Financial Officer. Today, Backblaze will discuss the financial outlook that was distributed earlier this afternoon.



Statements on this call include forward-looking statements about our future financial results; potential results from our pricing changes and product updates, sales and marketing initiatives; our ability to compete effectively and manage our growth and expenses and our ability to acquire new customers and retain and expand our business with existing customers. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to di