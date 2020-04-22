Q1 2020 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

First, our CEO, Steve Bradshaw, will provide opening comments. Next, Marty Grunst, our Chief Risk Officer, will provide an update on our business resiliency operations related to the coronavirus pandemic. You'll also hear from Norm Bagwell, Executive Vice President of our Regional Banking division, who will discuss our response to customer needs across our region, including the significant efforts to provide loans under the Paycheck Protection Program; Stacy Kymes, Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking, will