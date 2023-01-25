Q4 2022 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Stacy Kymes, will provide opening comments. Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio and related credit metrics; and Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover our fee-based results.



I will provide details regarding the key financial performance metrics. And Marty Grunst, our recently named incoming CFO, will provide our forward guidance.



PDF of the slide presentation and fourth quarter press release are available on our website at bokf.com.