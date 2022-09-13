Sep 13, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT
Matthew Kelsey Harrison - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
Great. Thanks for joining us for the next session. I think it's time to say good afternoon. I have to figure out if it's still morning or afternoon yet, but good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us for the next session.
I'm Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at Morgan Stanley. Really pleased to have the team from Bolt with me. Briefly before we get started, I just need to read a disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures are available on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.
So with that, I think we can kick it off. Randy, maybe a good place to start is just -- I don't think people are that familiar with ISAC. I think they're familiar with payload conjugation but ISAC as a technique. So maybe just outline what you're doing, why you think ISACs are interesting and what the platform looks like.
Randall C. Schatzman - Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. - CEO &
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
