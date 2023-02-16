Feb 16, 2023 / 08:40PM GMT

Jeff La Rosa - SVB Securities - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Jeff La Rosa. I am an equity research associate here on the immuno-oncology team, SVB Securities. And I'm pleased to welcome Bolt Biotherapeutics to the last day of our Annual Biopharma Healthcare Conference. Here with me to present their story is Randy Schatzman, CEO. We'll be joined by Edith Perez, CMO; and Willie Quinn, CFO.



With that, Randy, the floor is yours.



Randy Schatzman - Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Jeff. Thanks for the kind introduction and thanks to the team at SVB Securities for inviting us to participate in the conference this week.



As Jeff mentioned, I'm joined today by Willie Quinn, who's Bolt's Chief Financial Officer; and Edith Perez, who is our Chief Medical Officer. And we'll be happy to -- and actually look forward to answering Jeff's questions after my opening remarks. So we will be making forward-looking statements today, and I encourage listeners to go to our filings with the SEC to unders