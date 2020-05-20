DMC Global Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

David C. Aldous - DMC Global Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm David Aldous, Chairman of DMC Global Inc., and we'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting, including those present in person and those listening in remotely. Thank you for your support of DMC, for practicing safety and social distancing and flexibility in these difficult times.



Before I call the meeting to order, I would like to introduce our Board of Directors and nominees. They are Ms. Andrea Bertone, Mr. Yvon Cariou, Mr. Robert Cohen, Mr. Richard Graff, Mr. Kevin Longe and Mr. Peter Rose. We're also joined today by Mr. Mike Kuta, our Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Michelle Shepston, our Chief Legal Officer and Secretary; and Mr. Geoff High, our Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Scott Clarke, audit partner; and Mr. Brett Seger, Senior Manager of Ernst & Young, the company's independent accountants, are also in attendance today via teleconference. Also, Christine Abbey of Computershare, our inspector of elections, is also joining us today.



The meeting will now come to o