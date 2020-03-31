Mar 31, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BOS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the BOS website as of tomorrow.
I would now like to turn over the call to Mr. John Nesbett of IMS. Please go ahead.
John Nesbett - Institutional Marketing Services, Inc. - Founder and President
Good morning, and thank you for calling in to review BOS's fourth quarter 2019 results. Management will provide an overview of results followed by a question-and-answer session. I'll now take a brief moment to read the safe harbor statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of
Q4 2019 BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...