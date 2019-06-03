Jun 03, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

All right. So on behalf of all the employees at Blueprint Medicines, I want thank you for joining us tonight and taking time out of an incredibly busy schedule, I'm sure, for all of you. I know there are multiple events tonight. So we really appreciate you spending a little bit of time with us.



So agenda-wise, I'm going to start off with a quick overview of Blueprint Medicines. But as I look around at the faces in the crowd, this is a group that is very well versed in our overall portfolio, so I'll try to keep that brief. And then I'm going to turn it over to Professor Benjamin Besse from Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, who's going to walk through both the BLU-667 lung data as well as the medullary thyroid data. And then Andy Boral will wrap things up with pulling all of that together and adding a bit more co