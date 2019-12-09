Dec 09, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT

Jeffrey W. Albers - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - CEO, President & Director



First off, on behalf of all the employees of Blueprint Medicines, want to thank all of you for sharing a Sunday evening with all of us, and I also want to welcome those of you participating on the webcast.



As always, we'll be making forward-looking statements and refer you to our website or the SEC filing documents and fully disclaim any obligation to update those forward-looking statements.



Agenda-wise, I'll start off with some brief introductory comments, then I'm going to turn it over to Dr. Dan DeAngelo from Dana-Farber and Harvard, who were thrilled to join us tonight. He's an investigator on all 3 of the trials in systemic mastocytosis with avapritinib. Then Andy Boral will talk a little bit about our development plan and pull the data together, and then we'll close and really focus our time together for Q&A before I wrap it up for -- with closing remarks. I've been told that I have to stick strictly to one hour, so we'll try to cover all of our comments within 40, 45 minutes to leave time for th