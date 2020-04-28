Blueprint Medicines Corp VOYAGER Corporate Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Blueprint Medicines Conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Jim Baker, Vice President of Corporate Affairs with -- of Blue Medicine -- Blueprint Medicine. Please go ahead, sir.



Julian Charles Baker -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review the top line results from VOYAGER, our Phase III clinical trial evaluating avapritinib in third-line GIST, which we reported earlier this morning. You can access the press release for the VOYAGER data as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.



With me today are -- with prepared remarks are Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Andy Boral, our Chief Medical Officer.



