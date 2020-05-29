Blueprint Medicines Corp ASCO20 Conference Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Kristin Hodous - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Manager of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review the updated clinical data for pralsetinib and RET fusion-positive lung and thyroid which we announced this morning as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.



With me today with prepared remarks are Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Andy Boral, our Chief Medical Officer; and Christy Rossi, our Chief Commercial Officer.



Before we get started, I