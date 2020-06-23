Blueprint Medicines Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Blueprint Medicines Annual Shareholder Meeting. At this time, the meeting will begin. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jeffrey Albers. Sir, the floor is yours.



Jeffrey W. Albers - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to welcome you to our 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which is being held virtually this year via the Internet. I'm Jeff Albers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines, and I'll serve as Chair of this meeting. Chris Frankenfield, our Vice President, Corporate Legal Affairs, will serve as Secretary Pro Tem and guide us through the proceedings today.



With that, I now call the meeting to order and will hand it over to Chris to conduct the formal business of the meeting.



Christopher Frankenfield - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - VP of Corporate Legal Affairs



Thanks, Jeff. The business before this me