Jul 14, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Blueprint Medicines Update Conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Kristin Hodous of Blueprint Medicines. You may begin.



Kristin Hodous - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. This is Kristin Hodous of Blueprint Medicines, and welcome to Blueprint Medicines' Update Call. This morning, we issued a press release regarding our collaboration with Roche to update and commercialize pralsetinib. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.



Today on our call, Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kate Haviland, our Chief Operating Officer, will provide a summary of the co