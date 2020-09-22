Sep 22, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Blueprint Medicines Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce your host for this conference call, Ms. Kristin Hodous of Blueprint Medicine. You may begin.



Kristin Hodous - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Blueprint Medicines Conference Call to discuss the top line data for our EXPLORER and PATHFINDER studies in advanced SM. You can access the press release announcing the data as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors and Media section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com. With me on the call today are: Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Andy Boral, our Chief Medical Officer; and Christina Rossi, our Chief Commercial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that statements we make on this conference call will include fo