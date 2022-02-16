Q4 2021 Blueprint Medicines Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lydia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Kristin Hodous, you may begin your conference.



Kristin Hodous - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - Senior Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Blueprint Medicines Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.



Today, on our call, Jeff Albers, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kate Haviland, our Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Blueprint Medicines' fourth quarter 2021 business highlights; Christy Rossi, our